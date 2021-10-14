RIESTER RX, a New Pharma Comms Division Aims to Help Improve Lives with Personalized Campaigns

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening the connection between patients and pharmaceutical brands through campaigns with an increased focus on empathy, understanding and purpose has the potential to make a life-changing and long-lasting impact. It is the reason RIESTER, a privately-owned, fully-integrated advertising and public relations company, announces the launch of RIESTER RX , a new communications division focused on the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

RIESTER RX recently launched the first-ever TV commercial for a sickle cell disease treatment in the United States for Global Blood Therapeutics' novel therapy, Oxbryta (voxelotor). RIESTER RX is guided by a medical advisory board comprised of accredited and experienced medical experts and academic researchers tasked with providing professional insights to boost breakthrough messaging and campaigns.

"Now more than ever, patients are demanding simplicity, authenticity and transparency when it comes to information that will impact their health," said Chief Strategic Officer at RIESTER RX, Mirja Riester. "Our focus on patient and provider centric research and strategic communication allows us to create more impactful branded and unbranded disease awareness and market-shaping campaigns. We believe that patients deserve to have their individual health journeys recognized while establishing clear purpose and differentiation for pharmaceutical brands."

RIESTER RX also believes that pharma and healthcare communications can help patients overcome their deepest fears, as the result of a new diagnosis; or anxiety surrounding managing a chronic condition, and assist in creating a mindset of hope, empowerment and action. Hundreds of focus groups conducted by RIESTER RX revealed that there is an unmet need among patients when it comes to personalized, empathetic health-related information. And because the RIESTER RX team already possesses extensive knowledge across a variety of disease states, conditions, and health and wellness topics, their experience will be of instant help to new pharma and biotech clients.

RIESTER RX understands that physicians, nurses, patient advocates as well as family and friends must be included as part of the communications ecosystem and has had the privilege of hearing first-hand from many of them to allow for more authentic and relevant unbranded branded communications efforts.

