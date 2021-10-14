PTC Therapeutics Celebrates Opening of Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the official opening of its new gene therapy manufacturing facility in Hopewell, N.J. today at 4 p.m. ET.

"We are committed to being an innovation-based company that brings the best therapies to patients with rare diseases," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "Gene therapy holds tremendous promise to treat intractable rare genetic disorders. We have built our capabilities to both perform gene therapy research and to manufacture these biological products. We are proud to have such a talented team and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility here in Hopewell, N.J. that will help expedite bringing these therapies to patients."

Join the live stream of the ribbon-cutting ceremony at: https://www.ptcbio.com/gene-therapy-manufacturing-in-hopewell-new-jersey/ to hear remarks from featured speakers, including:

PTC Chief Executive Officer Stuart Peltz

PTC Chief Technical Operations Officer Neil Almstead

New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman

New Jersey Economic Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan

Athlete, speaker and spokesperson for the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance Kyle Bryant

PTC's Hopewell facility is approximately 220,500 square feet of office, manufacturing and laboratory space, including state-of-the-art technology equipped to handle process development and manufacturing of plasmids and adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. The company is also offering world class plasmid DNA and AAV manufacturing services to external partners. PTC's in-house manufacturing, research and development capabilities promote maximum control over the quality, capacity, supply and seamless transition from clinical to commercial development.

The Hopewell gene therapy manufacturing center complements PTC's existing operations at the Company's global headquarters in South Plainfield, N.J. and brings the total number of New Jersey-based employees to 625.

About PTC

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward looking statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release, other than statements of historic fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the future expectations, plans and prospects for PTC, including with respect to the commercialization of its products and product candidates; PTC's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs; and the objectives of management. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "guidance", "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

PTC's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements it makes as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those related to: the outcome of pricing, coverage and reimbursement negotiations with third party payors for PTC's products or product candidates that PTC commercializes or may commercialize in the future; significant business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; the eligible patient base and commercial potential of PTC's products and product candidates; PTC's scientific approach and general development progress; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PTC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in PTC's other filings with the SEC. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that any product will receive or maintain regulatory approval in any territory or prove to be commercially successful.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent PTC's views only as of the date of this press release and PTC does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in plans, prospects, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

