Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2742/43176

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 346-2613

Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-5168

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:

U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 344-7529

International: (412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10161016

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of June 30, 2021, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.40 billion in total assets, $2.29 billion in total loans and $2.75 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-one full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

