Increff Recognised in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide and Magic Quadrant™ Reports For The Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increff , a leading innovator of inventory optimization solutions for e-commerce, fashion, and retail brands, today announced its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products[1], and a Notable Vendor 2021 Gartner Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems[2].

The transition towards digitization of retail and various retail channels was massively accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As retailers experienced huge losses due to sudden changes in the socio-economic situation, lockdowns, and store closures, there was a realization to promptly replace legacy warehousing and merchandising solutions with more advanced tech-driven infrastructures that could bring agility and flexibility, helping them quickly adapt to the changing market demands.

Commenting on the recognition, Rajul Jain, CEO & Co-Founder of Increff said, "We strongly believe that it is our responsibility to seamlessly cater to the rising demand for e-commerce automation and provide the best-in-class solutions to our customers. I am ecstatic to learn that, in our opinion, Gartner has yet again recognized our contributions and validated our initiatives to bring about a growth spurt in the e-commerce and fashion space with some disruptive innovations."

Increff Iris X, an algorithm-driven end-to-end merchandising platform, adapts to varying business needs, keeping a check on important factors like seasonality, demographics, product attributes, etc. Built on advanced algorithms it helps create store-specific style assortments by analyzing local demands and accurately understanding customer requirements to limit excess inventory. This prevents piling up, or wastage of stock due to obsolescence, and improves cash flow.

Increff WMS , an end-to-end cloud-based platform comes with pre-built marketplace integrations, inventory management, order management, and warehouse management capabilities. It is built for both B2B and B2C operations using a common inventory pool. Increff's comprehensive WMS & OMS is a proven solution that has accelerated the digital journeys of retailers, and brands, increasing their sales velocity by 2-3x. Features like 100% inventory tracking with serialization, 100% inventory exposure across all marketplaces with zero buffer stock, real-time inventory order sync, simple UI/UX design, and deployment in less than 7 days make the Increff warehousing solution unique for achieving efficient warehousing and rapid scalability.

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products", Robert Hetu, May 28, 2021.

[2] Gartner, "Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, August 4, 2021.

About Increff

Increff helps brands and retailers optimize inventory and improve sales velocity by 2 to 3x via WMS and Iris platforms. Backed by Binny Bansal, Sequoia, and 021 Capital, Increff serves the likes of Aramex, Namshi, hummel, GAP, GANT, Landmark group, Lenskart, Puma, celio, Pepe Jeans, Levi's, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, adidas, Vero Moda, Wincanton, Mango, Blackberry's, Amazon among others. For more information, visit www.increff.com .

