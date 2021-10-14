i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare, Featuring Groundbreaking Technology, Launches at Nordstrom

First and Only Product Line Enables Safe Removal of Excess Iron in Skin Now Available at Retail

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare, the first and only product line that enables the safe removal of excess iron in the skin to prevent and reverse the signs of aging, announced Nordstrom as its first retail partner today. The brand's two premier products, i-On® Age Disrupting Skin Cream and i-On® Age Disrupting Total Performance Eye Cream are now available for purchase nationwide on Nordstrom.com.

i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare joins the Nordstrom.com portfolio as part of the Beauty Exclusives category. Featuring patented, proprietary De-Ironizing Inducer (DII®) Technology, i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare introduces a revolutionary new approach to skin health and anti-aging.

Founder, Dr. Xi Huang – one of the world's foremost experts on the link between iron levels and health – has built on over a century's worth of research, showing that excess iron in ferritin (the body's iron-storage protein) is the root cause of free radical formation and skin damage. He discovered that iron overload caused by the cessation of menstruation during and after menopause is a major contributor of biological skin aging and photoaging. As skin is exposed to UV radiation, blue light, pollution or other irritants, iron is released from ferritin. Once the iron is released, it oxidizes – which results in the free radicals that create visible signs of skin aging such as dullness, discoloration, and lines and wrinkles. i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare preemptively and safely removes excess iron from ferritin in the skin, virtually eliminating the formation of skin-aging free radicals.

"Developing this line was extremely important to me; I know that the connection between iron and skin aging is not commonly discussed in the industry because there have not been any real solutions to address it – until now with DII®," said Dr. Xi. "I am excited about the opportunity to bring our skincare technology to a wider audience with Nordstrom.com."

i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare products are free of parabens, synthetic fragrance, silicones, dyes, mineral oils, DEA/MEA, BHA, gluten and GMOs.

The i-On® Age Disrupting Skin Cream ($125.00) and i-On® Age Disrupting Total Performance Eye Cream ($80.00) are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com.

About i-On ® Age Disrupting Skincare

Founded by Dr. Xi Huang, one of the world's leading researchers on the correlation between iron levels and health, i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare is a groundbreaking beauty brand featuring proprietary age-disrupting technology stemming from over a century of research. After finding that iron overload as a result of the cessation of menstruation after menopause is the most important factor of biological skin aging and photoaging, Dr. Xi developed the cornerstone of i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare: De-Ironizing Inducer (DII®) Technology, which does what no other skincare product can do. It removes iron from ferritin before it is converted to skin-aging free radicals. For more information, visit www.iOnSkincare.com or follow on social media @iOnSkincare.

