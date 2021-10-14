AudioEye to Present on Inclusivity, Provide Digital Accessibility Services at HubSpot's INBOUND 2021 Event Second consecutive year of partnership shows commitment from both companies to ensure equal access for all event attendees.

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, is pleased to announce their repeat participation in HubSpot's INBOUND 2021 event. In addition to providing digital accessibility tools and services, AudioEye is delivering two presentations on inclusivity and creating inclusive digital experiences.

AudioEye's Chief Product Officer, Zach Okun will present on the main stage today at 3:30 PM EDT and moderate a Spotlight Session titled Inclusivity is Not Exclusive with renowned disability rights activist Judith Heumann. Ms. Heumann is a lifelong advocate for the rights of disabled people, and has played a vital role in the development and implementation of significant legislation, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Section 504, the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

On Wednesday, AudioEye's certified Accessibility Evangelist Alisa Smith presented on Designing Inclusive Digital Content . The presentation covered the important definitions and subtle differences between accessibility, usability, and inclusivity. Ms. Smith showed examples of creating truly inclusive digital user experiences that put all potential customers at the center of the design and marketing process. It was attended by nearly 1,000 participants, receiving rave reviews from those in attendance.

AudioEye will provide digital accessibility services to the INBOUND event team and attendees. AudioEye's Visual Toolkit—which provides web personalization tools that allow end-users to customize their experience based on their individual needs—will be available on the event platform throughout the conference. "HubSpot feels very strongly about creating events and experiences that are inclusive," said Laura Moran, Director of Global Events Programming & Revenue at HubSpot. "In our second year of INBOUND being 100% digital, we have partnered with AudioEye again for support in ensuring our event platform is accessible." AudioEye will also participate in the INBOUND sponsor area, where attendees can learn more about digital accessibility and interact with AudioEye team members.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise, and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators build accessible content and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye helps identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the-loop machine learning accessibility remediations without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

