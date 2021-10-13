Leading Cash Flow Performance Platform company to participate in the 10th annual conference for NetSuite customers and partners

Tesorio Announces Platinum Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2021 Leading Cash Flow Performance Platform company to participate in the 10th annual conference for NetSuite customers and partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio today announced it will be a Platinum sponsor at SuiteWorld , Oracle NetSuite's annual conference for the NetSuite community. Now in its tenth year, SuiteWorld brings together NetSuite customers, partners, developers, and product experts to help them harness new opportunities and accelerate business growth. SuiteWorld will take place October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas as well as through an all-new online experience.

At SuiteWorld, Tesorio will showcase its groundbreaking Cash Flow Performance Platform which helps businesses automate accounts receivable and cash flow forecasting with an end-to-end cash solution. Conference attendees will learn how to make cash flow actionable and predictable, and empower finance teams to drive cash flow performance for business growth.

SuiteWorld will feature keynote sessions from NetSuite executives, customers, and thought leaders, including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management. SuiteWorld keynote sessions will also showcase how organizations are using NetSuite to get more visibility into their business, gain more control over operations, and adapt to changing market conditions.

At SuiteWorld, attendees will:

Hear success stories from organizations that have used technology to scale

Participate in breakout sessions across NetSuite product areas and key business themes, including globalization, high growth, and operational excellence

Network with other NetSuite customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

Visit Tesorio at booth #819 in the SuiteWorld Expo at the Caesars Forum.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the cloud ERP industry's premier conference. The annual event gathers NetSuite customers and partners as well as their industry peers, product experts, partners, developers, and others who run fast-growing businesses on NetSuite. This year, SuiteWorld will be held on October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and online.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com . To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Tesorio

Tesorio connects people and data to make cash flow predictable so companies can invest with a long-term view to change the world. The Tesorio Cash Flow Performance Platform replaces tedious and reactive cash flow forecasting and collections processes with total cash flow visibility, control, and predictability. Connected Finance teams are empowered to access previously unavailable data flows and transform legacy workflows to create breakthrough business value and growth while improving customer experience and relationships.

Tesorio is trusted by the world's best finance teams at companies like Slack, Box, Snowflake, Veeva Systems, Twilio, Domo, and many others to reduce average time spent building forecasts by 90%, increase average collections productivity by 2X, and reduce average days sales outstanding by up to 33 days.

