Lowe's Launches the Holidays with Everything Consumers Need to "Make More" Merriment More memories, more traditions and more ways to shop - from tools to holiday décor, smart home and thousands of other products, Lowe's is helping consumers tap into the moments that mean so much

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers head into the second holiday season of the pandemic, they are eager to heighten their holiday experiences. According to a Lowe's holiday survey, more than 90 percent of consumers plan to spend as much, if not more, than last year on holiday gifts, and more than 85 percent will participate in holiday traditions. That's why Lowe's is committed to helping consumers "make more" this holiday through special services, expanded inventory while supplies last, more ways to shop and 'twice as nice' experiences all season long.

Lowe's expects consumers to deck the halls earlier than ever, both inside and outside their homes. As such, Lowe's set its stores earlier in the season and is currently offering its largest selection of artificial trees ever, with thousands of options to choose from ranging from four feet to 12 feet tall and in full and slim options. Beginning in mid-November, fresh-cut tree lots will return to Lowe's Garden Centers nationwide. The retailer will also carry a wide variety of inflatables and décor reminiscent of holiday classics and family-favorite characters, LED lights and themed garlands for a holiday home 'glow up' and – a must-have – all of the tools to get holiday decorating done right this season.

For those ready to start their shopping early, Lowe's Gift Zone is ready to assist with double the gifts from last year and thousands of gift ideas for the DIYer and Pro in one convenient location. In addition to top-branded tools, smart home, décor and appliances, the retailer will offer more unexpected gift options like wine chillers, neck massagers and even mini bikes.

"This holiday season, we know customers are looking forward to the chance to relax and create memories with their families and loved ones. That time together is really important, which is why we have taken steps to make sure holiday shopping is more convenient than ever – in our stores and on Lowes.com - so customers can focus on those holiday moments at home," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "We expect customers are going to want to go big this year, so we are excited to offer them the products and experiences they need to make the most out of their holiday season."

With Lowe's, consumers can make MORE of their holidays, no matter their budget, thanks to competitive prices, price matching and the return of Lowe's Season of Savings event, beginning Oct. 28. With new deals dropping every week now through December, while supplies last, Lowe's is offering shoppers a variety of values on tools, smart home, appliances, décor and more, including these early picks:

Buy Craftsman 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit or Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill, Get a Select Craftsman Bare Tool FREE ( valid now - 10/27)

Save $50 on Kobalt 2-Tool 24-Volt Max Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (is $149 , was $199 ) (10/25 - 12/4)

Save $35 on Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Google Assistant + GE Smart Plug Bundle (is $24.99 , was $59.99 ) (valid now - 12/31)

Lowe's will bring back "PROvember," dedicating the entire month of November to help Pros get what they need through events, as well as special offers, while supplies last, catered just to them, including:

Buy DeWalt 12-Volt Max XTREME 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit, Get a Select DeWalt Bare Tool FREE (valid now - 11/3)

Save $100 on FLEX 6-Tool 24-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (is $549 , was $649 ) Valid while supplies last

Save $80 on Little Giant Ladders Aluminum 22-ft Reach Telescoping Multi-Position Ladder (is $159 , was $239 ) (10/28 - 1/31, excludes AK and HI)

As in years past, Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to help associates and customers spend time with their loved ones. For more gifting, décor and more, visit Lowes.com, and stay tuned for additional festive experiences slated to roll out throughout the season.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com .

