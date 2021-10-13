Edible Garden to Participate in the Global AgTech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on October 14, 2021 at 10 A.M. EDT

BELVIDERE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Garden, the national brand of sustainably grown Non-GMO greens and herbs, announced today that Company CEO Jim Kras has been invited to present at the Global AgTech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on October 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Jim Kras will be presenting during the panel entitled "Innovative Food Technologies."

The event will consist of four virtual panels with executive management from multiple companies in the AgTech sector and our keynote speaker Ambassador Kip E. Tom, the Chief Executive Officer of Leesburg-based Tom Farms, which grows corn, soybeans, and seed corn in seven northern Indiana counties and is among Indiana's largest farming operations.

The panel discussions will be moderated by Anthony Vendetti, Maxim's Executive Director of Research & Senior Analyst.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

About Edible Garden: Edible Garden® Ag, Inc., is a privately held leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by a network of Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms, cutting-edge agriculture technology, safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, NJ, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its proprietary farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden also delivers an accessible line of plant-based and advanced nutrition products under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. To learn more, please email info@ediblegarden.com.

