GCB Medical Supply Announces The Appointment Of Healthcare Supply Chain Leader Mark Faulkner As President Faulkner Spent the Last 38 Years at Mass General Brigham - Helped Lead During COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCB Medical Supply today announced the appointment of Mark Faulkner as President. Faulkner has vast experience in the healthcare supply chain field having spent the last 38 years at Mass General Brigham, most recently as Senior Director, Strategic Supply Chain & Sourcing.

GCB Medical Supply is a certified woman owner manufacturer and distributor of high quality products. In the early days of the pandemic, GCB was able to provide leading health systems with critical PPE products to protect front line workers at medical institutions such as; Mass General Brigham, Boston Children's Hospital, Duke, Memorial Sloane Kettering, and Medstar.

Most recently, GCB helped hospitals secure surgical products as well as crutches, walkers, and canes. GCB is committed to rebuilding the fractured supply chain damaged, in part, by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

GCB Medical Supply is named after 3-year old Georgia Claire Bowen, the recipient of a neo-natal heart transplant at Boston Children's Hospital.

Georgia inspired a revolution in healthcare when her mother, Kate Bowen founder and CEO of GCB Medical, invented a pediatric specific garment, the Georgie, to replace the traditional hospital gown known as the Johnnie. It can now be found in major academic hospitals across our country.

The Georgie is also sent to every pediatric patient who goes on the Berlin Heart - the external organ that kept Georgia alive until she received her transplanted heart. The Georgie is made to accommodate all needed medical tubes and devices, while providing comfort to the patients and their parents.

GCB is also committed to giving back to the medical community by bringing real change to pediatric heart transplant research. In 2020, the GCB Foundation gave $1 million to Boston Children's Hospital to form the Georgia Claire Bowen IMPACT (Imagining More Possibilities In Advanced Cardiac Therapies) Initiative at Boston Children's Hospital to make heart transplant a cure and not a gift of time.

As President, Mark will be responsible for Business Development, managing and growing the GCB Team, and managing distributor and GPO relationships.

Learn more about Georgia: read her story in the New York Times and watch her story.

Read more in People Magazine: https://people.com/health/kate-bowen-georgia-claire-pediatric-heart-research-boston-childrens/

For more information on the Foundation: website.

