Spectrotel Enhances its Secure One-Box SD-WAN Solution

NEPTUNE, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced it is enhancing its existing secure SD-WAN service, powered by Fortinet® with the addition of Spectrotel-owned gateways hosted at Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company™. Leveraging Network Edge services on Platform Equinix®, Spectrotel now has the ability to provide nationwide, quality connectivity and full application layer security to internet and cloud-based applications while eliminating the need for multiple devices.

As hybrid workforces become the norm, IT leaders increasingly need and require integrated networking and security solutions. According to a recent study* 60% of companies cite network security as a critical component when selecting an SD-WAN managed services provider. The addition of gateways to Spectrotel's Secure SD-WAN service, powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, broadens the security measures that are increasingly critical in today's IOT-centric business environment, providing a migration path to ZTNA and SASE. Spectrotel's geo-redundant gateways available via Network Edge on Platform Equinix also help companies access multicloud applications at the largest peering points at the core of the Internet. This gives organizations "single hop" connectivity to their cloud applications, reducing latency and enhancing user experience.

It is the optimal solution for customers seeking:

SD-WAN networking and security in a single device

Complete unified threat protection at the application layer

Quality traffic management between SD-WAN locations

Quality traffic management to cloud applications

Improved site-to-cloud connectivity and branch-to-cloud security

Simplified, cost-effective solutions with fewer points of failure

Nationwide coverage

Advanced analytics

"Spectrotel's cloud gateway platform expands upon our strategy of leveraging the breadth and depth of our industry relationships to offer our partners and customers the widest range of choice, flexibility and customization," said Ross Artale, president and COO. "As demand for access to web-based information and applications continues to skyrocket, we have created this virtual network platform to give businesses the cost and agility advantages of secure, quality connectivity when and where they need it."

"Spectrotel, a valued Fortinet partner since 2015, enhances their deployments of Fortinet's industry leading security and Secure SD-WAN solutions with their customer-centric approach to provide solutions based on their customer's unique needs and allow futureproofing to enable ZTNA and SASE use cases when needed," said John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products at Fortinet. "Spectrotel's deployment of the FortiGate NGFW Virtual Appliance - FortiGate VM - in the cloud demonstrates the flexibility of Fortinet technology to enable Spectrotel to develop solutions that provide secure, high-performance connectivity to secure people, devices, and data everywhere their customers need it."

"We are excited to collaborate with Spectrotel to provide full application layer security and connectivity services to global businesses at the digital edge," said Bill Long, SVP, Core Product Management at Equinix. "Equinix Network Edge services are designed to optimize the deployment of network virtualized functions and enable faster connectivity to multicloud environments. With Spectrotel's SD-WAN gateway offered on Network Edge, enterprises can scale globally by deploying a digital-ready infrastructure at the edge within minutes. This enhanced offering not only demonstrates the power of Spectrotel's customer-first approach to virtual infrastructures, but also empowers companies to deploy secure applications in proximity to everything that matters to their businesses."

Spectrotel's Secure SD-WAN gateways service is available immediately through Spectrotel Authorized Sales Partners. For more information, contact Spectrotel at 1-888-773-9722 or sales@spectrotel.com.

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.



For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



*2021 State of SD-WAN Study by Altman Solon

