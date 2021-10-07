CatchMark Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 4, 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, November 4, 2021, following the market close. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, November 5, 2021 to discuss these results.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-347-1165 for U.S/Canada and 1-412-902-4276 for international callers. Participants should ask to be joined into the CatchMark call. Access to the live webcast is also available at www.catchmark.com or here. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company's website immediately after the call.

About CatchMark

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.15 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of September 1, 2021

