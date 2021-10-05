Sheppard Pratt broadens collaboration with North American Partners in Anesthesia through its new Baltimore/Washington Campus

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) recently celebrated the opening of the Sheppard Pratt – Baltimore/Washington Campus, where NAPA is now providing anesthesia services for electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). This new location expands the nearly decade-long relationship between Sheppard Pratt and NAPA; NAPA also provides ECT anesthesia services at Sheppard Pratt's hospital campus in Towson, MD.

The Sheppard Pratt – Baltimore/Washington Campus offers comprehensive mental health, substance use services, and psychiatric urgent care to patients of all ages. This new facility—located at 7220 Discovery Drive, Elkridge, MD 21705—increases Sheppard Pratt's impact on Maryland's communities by serving more patients.

NAPA is a clinician-led organization and is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the United States, with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers nationwide. NAPA's reputation for high-quality, compassionate care has made it a leader in patient safety and compliance.

Greg Gattman, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hospitals at Sheppard Pratt, says, "Sheppard Pratt's hospitals are known as safe and welcoming spaces for patients in need of comprehensive or emergency mental health and substance use care and services. We believe NAPA aligns with our values and are pleased to broaden our collaboration."

Josh Constable, DO, Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA's Mid-Atlantic Region, says, "NAPA is proud to have earned Sheppard Pratt's trust and confidence and is eager to grow our partnership with this new Baltimore/Washington Campus."

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management organization. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating in the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

