LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC ("Profile"), by KPS Mid-Cap Investments ("KPS Mid-Cap"), an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS").

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility.

Profile is a U.S. manufacturer of custom extruded aluminum profiles and related value-added services including painting, anodizing, thermal break and precision cutting. Profile provides a variety of custom extruded aluminum profiles to diverse end markets including residential and commercial construction, HVAC, hurricane protection, transportation, electrical and marine. Profile operates one strategically located manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia.

KPS Mid-Cap focuses on investments in the lower end of the middle market that require up to $100 million of initial equity capital. KPS Mid-Cap targets the same type of investment opportunities and utilizes the same investment strategy that KPS' flagship funds have for nearly three decades. KPS Mid-Cap leverages and benefits from KPS' global platform, reputation, track record, infrastructure, best practices, knowledge and experience.

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $13.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2021). For nearly three decades, the partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $8.1 billion to over 270 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

Offices: Philadelphia area (HQ), Chicago

Originations Offices: Atlanta, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York

*Information as of June 30, 2021.

LBC Credit Partners

555 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 450

Radnor, PA 19087

Tel 215-972-8900

Fax 215-567-0138

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: lrubano@50words.com

View original content:

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners