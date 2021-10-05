Believe Out Loud will become a Cathedral program that will expand the church's community and increase tailored content

Cathedral of Hope Acquires Believe Out Loud, a Global Digital Project Providing Resources and Community for LGBTQIA People of Faith and Allies Believe Out Loud will become a Cathedral program that will expand the church's community and increase tailored content

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ, known as the largest predominantly LGBTQ+ church in the world, is pleased to announce the acquisition of, and partnership with, Believe Out Loud. Believe Out Loud will become a program of the Cathedral that will promote the message of God's love for all, regardless of faith tradition.

As a new program of Cathedral of Hope, Believe Out Loud's mission is to meet the needs for spiritual content tailored to the LGBTQIA community. These resources will go beyond tolerance and acceptance and use the LGBTQIA experience as a framework for understanding the divine.

"In the face of constant efforts to squeeze people who are different out of public space, it is critical to remain grounded in the deep faith that all people are worthy of God's love," said Rev. Dr. Neil G. Thomas, Senior Pastor of Cathedral of Hope. "We are excited to partner with Believe Out Loud to spread that message and be an affirming space for all people of faith and our allies."

Started in 2007 as the Religious Voices Project, the original mission of Believe Out Loud was to determine where mainline Protestant clergy stand on gay and lesbian equality and assess methods to move more clergy toward LGBT acceptance. Believe Out Loud has evolved to become an online community for LGBTQIA people of all faith traditions and allies.

Under the leadership of Cathedral of Hope, Believe Out Loud aspires to be a more diverse space, working to unite people of various faiths and religious experiences. Victoria Anderson, former digital and creative content associate for Believe Out Loud, has joined the staff of the Cathedral as Director of Content Development.

About Cathedral of Hope

Cathedral of Hope, a congregation of the United Church of Christ (UCC), based in Dallas, Texas, is the world's largest liberal Christian church with a primary outreach to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people. Learn more at https://cathedralofhope.com/

About Believe Out Loud

Believe Out Loud is a global digital community working to move all people toward an expansive, transformative understanding of divine love. Learn more at https://www.believeoutloud.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Cathedral of Hope, United Church of Christ