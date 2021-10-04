Women of Color STEM Awards Honor Actalent Engineering and Science Consultants for Outstanding Workplace Contributions

Recipients will be recognized in Technology All-Star and Technology Rising Star categories at annual conference

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, an engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, today announced that 26 of its consultants will receive the Technology All-Star or Technology Rising Star Award at the 2021 Women of Color (WOC) STEM Digital Conference on October 7-9. The awards honor women's achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. Award nominations were submitted by Actalent team members to recognize consultants for outstanding contributions to their workplaces, communities and fields as a whole. To view the full list of winners, please visit Actalent's site.

"We are honored to have such an outstanding cohort of women receive recognition from their peers and the esteemed WOC Award judges this year," said Kunle Arowolo, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Actalent. "Each recipient has proven to be forward-thinking in their respective STEM fields. They are exeptional examples of the passion, purpose and vision we value in our people, and we're proud to have this diverse group as part of our Actalent consultant team. I congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to their continued contributions to the future of STEM."

Award recipients were selected by a panel of judges who determined the list of winners from a talented pool of promising college students, new hires, mid-career professionals and managers, C-suite executives, innovators, inventors and change agents. The Technology Rising Star Award recognizes women who are helping to shape technology for the future. The Technology All-Star Award recognizes accomplished women of color that have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities.

Now in its 26th year, the Women of Color STEM Conference, hosted by Career Communications Group (CCG), brings together STEM leaders from Fortune 500 companies, government entities, colleges and universities to recognize the achievements of women in STEM careers. It will feature a special awards ceremony to honor women from a myriad of backgrounds who have overcome obstacles, paved new ways towards success, and have spent time mentoring and nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders. In addition, four panelists from Actalent will speak on important topics surrounding leadership, diversity and communication.

The list of topics and Actalent panelists include:

Leadership and Excellence in Diversity by Sarath Kamalakkannan , senior manager

Communicating with Tact, Finesse and Professionalism by Ashok Dandpat, delivery manager

Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace by Michelle Jester , regional business development executive

Are Men and Women Leading the Same Way? Capitalizing on Gender Differences by Matt Moon , delivery manager

For more information about engineering and science careers with Actalent, please visit actalentservices.com.

About Actalent (formerly Aerotek's Engineering and Sciences divisions and EASi)

Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com.

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

About the Women of Color STEM Conference

The annual Women of Color STEM Conference—A Multicultural Event is produced by Career Communications Group Inc. (CCG), the leader in workforce diversity. For 26 years, the Women of Color STEM Conference has been a leading event for professional development and networking. CCG works with big and small employers to promote multiculturalism and equity in STEM fields.



For more information about WOC DTX 2021, visit www.womenofcolor.net.

