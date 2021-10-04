Hoffa: USTR Tai Puts Workers First In Speech Outlining Trade Policy With China

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's speech today that reset the nation's trade policy with China.

"Ambassador Tai's speech outlining this Administration's China trade policy was worth the wait. As the only labor representative on her Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiations, I especially commend the overdue 'worker-centric' bottom-line in the holistic and pragmatic approach she described this morning.

"The Ambassador should expect and enjoy bipartisan support in the Congress and among the larger fair trade networks of family farmers and working families as she prepares for the upcoming frank conversations with the Chinese regime."

