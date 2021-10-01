Acoustic Research Systems (ARS) Breaks All New Ground in Mission Critical Testing

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic Research Systems (ARS) has launched the NEUTRON System, the only full-range solution in the market today designed specifically for aerospace acoustic testing and other fields of industrial and consumer development. ARS was founded for the sole purpose of providing revolutionary new products and services for customers seeking the next generation of ultra-high output acoustic testing solutions. NEUTRON's groundbreaking approach to acoustic testing provides an ultra-comprehensive data set, is highly scalable, easily configured, cost and time efficient, and overcomes the shortcomings of existing systems.

ARS NEUTRON System Components

Jeremiah Leiter, CEO & Co-Founder said, "We have a steadfast commitment to innovation, rigorously guided by scientific method, and driven by an entrepreneurial approach to everything we do. We approach our designs with a blank slate, always guided by two principles: serve our customers better than anyone else and break new ground with our technology. What's exciting about NEUTRON is that we absolutely accomplished what we set out to do. Having recently secured our first round of Series A funding, we are looking forward to introducing ARS and NEUTRON to the burgeoning aerospace community and other industries that need totally uncompromised acoustic testing,"

"We founded ARS to completely change the way high power acoustic testing systems are built and deployed," said CTO Co-Founder, Eric Friedlander. "Considering the enormous expansion of aerospace manufacturing and other industries requiring uncompromised acoustic testing, we believe our technology is the biggest step forward in acoustic testing capability since it began with the Apollo program."

Founded in 2018, the ARS team calls upon vast experience in acoustic research and product design and is singularly dedicated to advancing the science and tools of acoustic testing. Over the last decade, ARS has focused on developing extremely high output, high capability, acoustic testing devices for a wide array of military and industrial applications. This work has culminated in the NEUTRON System for fully incoherent, highly uniform, direct field acoustic testing at the sound pressure levels required for simulating aerospace rocket lift-off. NEUTRON's performance and data set are without parallel in the acoustic testing domain. Demonstrations of NEUTRON's capability are scheduled in the US and EU for Q4 2021 and throughout 2022.

For more information, and to schedule a demonstration, contact: Acoustic Research Systems, 113 E German Street, Shepherdstown, WV 25443 304-973-9277x4 pr@acousticrs.com

