“Mid-Michigan Matters” is an interview segment during the “First @ 4″ newscast on WILX News 10, the exclusive 4 p.m. news program in mid-Michigan. News 10 talks with local newsmakers to give viewers an inside look into the issues, events, and personalities shaping the region. Whether it’s discussing community initiatives, highlighting business leaders, or addressing pressing concerns, “Mid-Michigan Matters” provides an informative and thought-provoking platform that keeps viewers connected and informed about the matters that impact their lives in mid-Michigan.