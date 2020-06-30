Download Our Weather App

Winter is almost here. Pumpkins and fallen yellow leaves have been replaced by reindeer and twinkling lights. Winter, of course, means days are shorter, temps drop at night, and last minute snow showers are on the radar. Winter weather can also mean severe weather and storms, slick roads, and icy mornings.

WILX has launched a dedicated weather app. The WILX Weather app offers a more powerful way to track severe storms, get alerts where you are, or just plan your day – all from Mid-Michigan’s #1 Breaking Weather Authority. In it, you’ll quickly see if you need an umbrella or if you can leave that jacket at home as you start your day or head out for the night. The ten-day extended forecast lets you plan your day (and more importantly your weekend) early. Plus, the News 10 Weather Authority will provide you with frequent updates to explain how the forecast will affect you.

When dangerous storms do roll in, the app’s unique features step up to help keep you and your family safe. You can get alerts whenever severe weather threatens WHERE YOU ARE. You’ll know when a notification comes, it’s meant for you and your neighbors.

You can track the storms on the highest resolution interactive radar. With future casting, you’ll see not only where the storms were, but where they are going and when they are going to get there. The map can also show you which areas are under watches or warnings and it will let you add layers, from road conditions and snow cover to area temperatures and rainfall totals.

And it all comes in a clean and easy-to-use design!