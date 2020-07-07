Why Work with WILX for Your Complete Marketing Campaign?

WILX Media is more than a TV station. More than a website. It is a full multi-media solution for your business. We reach more viewers than any other media outlet in mid-Michigan… nearly 98% of households every month. WILX Digital (web, mobile, tablet, Facebook) has become an integral part of our advertisers’ marketing plan, to complement their TV advertising. With the addition of our two cable channels, Antenna TV (channel 10.3) and Heroes & Icons (channel 10.2) we have the opportunity to target specific audiences with your custom message, at very reasonable ad prices and tons of frequency. Your Account Executive at WILX Media will work with you to determine what you wish to accomplish with your advertising, and how each of WILX Media’s outlets can work together in a customized way… to help you reach your goals. As media experts, we won’t “sell you what we want to sell.” We will consult with you on your overall strategy… and knowing that we have the audience you need to reach, help you develop a message that works. It’s about putting the right message in front of the right people, the right number of times. Call us today and see how we can help you!

High Quality Production for TV and Digital

Ask around… which media outlet consistently produces high quality, effective, attention-grabbing advertisements on TV and on digital? The answer will be WILX. All our campaigns are shot and edited in high definition, with expert graphics and effects. Together, our highly skilled videographers and editors produce campaigns that work. We will also integrate your message across all platforms (TV, web, Facebook, mobile) so everything works together. And best of all…we don’t charge an arm and a leg. Often, production costs are included in your advertising package. Ask us!

Reach the Right People with a Targeted Campaign

WILX Media offers some of the most effective “fully integrated” advertising campaigns in the market. Advertisers see big results from MomsEveryday and Gray Digital Media Sales.

Weather Channel

WILX Media is the only official partner of The Weather Channel and Weather.com. We have the ability to place your ads on both Weather.com and the Weather Channel’s app, with the ability to target users based on their current location, anywhere in mid-Michigan or across the country. We can even deliver different ads based on the weather conditions. Ask your rep for more information about this exciting opportunity.