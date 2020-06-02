Zion Must Divulge His Duke Connection

UNDATED (AP) - A Florida judge has denied NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s attempt to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Prime Sports Marketing and president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract. Williamson previously sued in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports. Ford’s attorneys submitted questions about whether Williamson’s family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke. Attorneys for Williamson had called the questions “a fishing expedition.”