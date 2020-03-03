Yankees Struggling With Injuries



TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York's opener at Baltimore on March 26 because of their injuries. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. New York already was without center fielder Aaron Hicks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Pitchers Luis Severino and James Paxton also are hurt, and Domingo Germán is suspended for the first two months of the season.

