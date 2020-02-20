Yankees Shut Down Severino Again

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks to the dugout after giving up two runs during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
By  | 
Posted:

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has been shut down from throwing for the second consecutive spring training, this time because of right forearm soreness. Severino, who turned 26 on Thursday, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year.  Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino has been feeling on and off discomfort since October and has a loose body in his right elbow that the manager said has not been an issue. New York already expects to be without left-hander James Paxton for the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus