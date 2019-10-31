Yankees Say No To Encarnacion

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Yankees have declined their 2020 option for Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kar-nah-see-OHN'), making the veteran slugger a free agent. Encarnacion was due $25 million in 2020, but the Yankees bought out the remaining year of his contract for $5 million. The Yankees acquired the three-time All-Star from Seattle in June to bolster a lineup sapped by injuries. Encarnacion led the AL with 21 homers at the time, but a strained left oblique limited the 36-year-old down the stretch.

