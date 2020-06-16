NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - New York Yankees President Randy Levine is calling on the players’ association to resume negotiations with Major League Baseball to start the pandemic-delayed season. Levine said the money difference between the feuding sides was not the primary obstacle but rather issues such as health and safety protocols and determining how to deal with a second wave of the new coronavirus.
Yankees' President Wants Renewed Negotiations
By Associated Press |
Posted: Tue 5:14 PM, Jun 16, 2020