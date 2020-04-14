Yankees Co Owner Dies

UNDATED (AP) - New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner has died. The oldest son of George Steinbrenner was 63. The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.

Hank Steinbrenner was one of the four siblings who own the team’s controlling shares. He had hoped to succeed as father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees ownership. He didn’t appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years and devoted more time to racing interests.

