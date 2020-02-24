Wrongful Death Suit Filed In Bryant Flight

Memorabilia for NBA star Kobe Bryant are placed at a memorial for Bryant while fans gather to pay their respect near Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
LOS ANGELES (AP) LOS ANGELES (AP) - The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter last month.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight. The pilot was among the nine people killed in the crash.

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter was being held at the arena where Bryant played most of his career. 

 
