World Track Meet Could Be Moved

UNDATED (AP) - The track world championships in Eugene, Oregon, could be moved from 2021 to 2022 after the Olympics were postponed.

World Athletics says it is talking with organizers about “alternative dates, including dates in 2022.”

The championships in Eugene are due to run from Aug. 6-15, 2021. That would conflict with the Olympics if the same July-August slot as originally planned for 2020 is used next year.

World Athletics adds that it is looking at a new qualification system to account for the postponement and for the havoc wreaked on the 2020 schedule by the coronavirus outbreak.

