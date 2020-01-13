Women To Be Involved in NHL All Star Week end

UNDATED (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the plans confirms to The Associated Press that women's national team players representing the United States and Canada will compete in a three-on-three event at the NHL All-Star game in two weeks.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity today because the NHL isn't scheduled to announce its plans until later this week. ESPN.com first reported the news Sunday night.

It's unclear when the three-on-three scrimmage will be held during the weekend of festivities in St. Louis, Missouri. The all-star game, featuring a series of three-on-three games, will be played Jan. 25, a day after the annual skills competition.

The addition of a women's three-on-three game is seen as the next step in the league's bid to promote women's hockey.

