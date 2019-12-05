Woman seeks dismissal of lawsuit against Luke Walton

Former sportscaster Kelli Tennant is seeking dismissal of her sexual assault lawsuit against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton. The request for dismissal of the civil case was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The request form does not include any information on the reason for dismissal. Tennant sued Walton last April, shortly after he became the Kings' coach following his dismissal from the Los Angeles Lakers. The allegations involved an encounter while Walton was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

