Wisconsin edges No. 14 Michigan State 64-63

Nate Reuvers scored 15 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 14 and Aleem Ford added 13 to help Wisconsin edge No. 14 Michigan State 64-63.

Wisconsin won despite missing guard Brad Davison because of a suspension.

The Badgers also lost Kobe King, the team’s second-leading scorer, when he announced this week that he intended to transfer.

Trice had six rebounds and five assists for the Badgers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Cassius Winston scored a game-high 23 points and Rocket Watts had 16 for Michigan State, which has lost three of its last four Big Ten road games.