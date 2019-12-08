Winston Leads Four in Double Figures, Michigan State Beats Rutgers, 77-65

Senior guard Cassius Winston scored 23 points and handed out seven assists to lead four players in double figures as No. 11 Michigan State hung on to beat Rutgers, 77-65, in the Big Ten Conference opener for both schools on Sunday night at the Breslin Center.

Junior forward Xavier Tillman scored 14 points, grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and had three assists, while sophomore forward Gabe Brown had 14 points and six rebounds and sophomore forward Aaron Henry chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Notes

Michigan State improved to 10-0 all-time against Rutgers.

The Spartans have won all nine games since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference.

Up Next

Michigan State returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 14, visiting Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game will air live on ESPN2 and tips off at noon.