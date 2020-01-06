Michigan State's Cassius Winston Monday was named the Big Ten Conference men's basketball player of the week. Winston scored 21 and 32 points respectively in his team's home wins last week over Illinois and Michigan. MSU has a seven game winning streak and hosts Minnesota at 9pm Thursday before playing at Purdue at noon on Sunday. It marks the sxith Big Ten player of the week honor for Winston in his career and the first this season.
Winston Honored By Big Ten
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Mon 4:53 PM, Jan 06, 2020