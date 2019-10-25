Wings Will Miss Facing Key St. Louis Blues Player

Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (16) and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, chase after the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS (AP) ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit after suffering an unspecified upper-body injury in a win over Los Angeles.
General manager Doug Armstrong said Friday that Tarasenko will be re-evaluated when the team returns following Sunday's game against the Red Wings.
Tarasenko left Thursday night's 5-2 win over the Kings after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Walker on a partial break with about 6 minutes left in the first. Tarasenko, who had eight points in his previous five games, had two shots in 4:37 of ice time before leaving.
"He's an important leader for us and it's tough to see him go down," goaltender Jordan Binnington said after the game. "I think our group did a good job of responding and picking each other up. "

 
