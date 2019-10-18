Olivet was undefeated as they traveled to Williamston to take on the Hornets.

At the end of the first half, it looked like the Hornets would run away with this game as they were up 28-7. The Eagles would respond in the second half. Putting together two scoring drives to cut the deficit to only a touchdown. The Hornets would respond with a touchdown of their own that put the game out of reach for Olivet. Williamston takes down undefeated Olivet 35-28.

Williamston is now 5-3 on the season and looks to finish the regular season on a high note as they host Pewamo-Westphalia.

Olivet falls to 7-1 on the year but hopes to bounce back next week as they host Battle Creek Pennfield.