Williamston sweeps Haslett in entertaining doubleheader

It was a great senior night send-off for the Williamston Hornets. Two great battles against rival Haslett both went Williamston's way at the final buzzer. The girls team took down the Vikings 45-44 after Senior Kenzie Lewis iced the game with a pair of free throws late. The Williamston girls are now tied atop the conference with Haslett.

Haslett at Williamston

The boys followed up that performance by holding off the Vikings 57-52 to remain in a tie with Lansing Eastern on top of the CAAC Red. That comes as the Quakers knocked off Saint Johns Friday night.