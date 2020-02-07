Williamston sweeps Fowlerville on the road

The Williamston girls could not be stopped in Fowlerville tonight. They were able to capitalize on the majority of the possessions they had. The Gladiators could not catch a break with the refs, they continued to rack up the fouls, giving the Hornets endless opportunities at the line. Williamston dominated here in Fowlerville, adding another win on their season. They move to 12-3 overall, and 6-1 in conference play.

Still standing at first in the CAAC Red, the Williamston boys showed up tonight. Off to slow start, the Gladiators' Brendan Young scored the first two, and that would be the last time they held the lead. The Hornets' Mason Docks answered with three and there was no looking back. Williamston went on a scoring run in the first quarter, ending it strong and continuing to do the same for the remainder of the game. As of tonight, they are still undefeated in the conference at 7-0, and they move to 14-1 overall on their season.

It's safe to say both Williamston basketball programs are a dominant force in the CAAC.