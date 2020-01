The Williamston Hornets girls basketball team has shown off their talent multiple times this season and Friday night was no different as the Hornets ran away with a 70-29 victory over the visiting Mason Bulldogs.

Mason @ Williamston

With the win the Hornets improved to (4-1) in conference play and (8-3) overall. Williamston has two more home games next week as they host Waverly and St Johns.