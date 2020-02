While it was Mason High School's Senior night for girls and boys basketball, the Williamston Hornets dominated on the court and took home the victory.

On the girl's side, Kenzie Lewis hustled on the court and wrestled off the Bulldogs defense to score more for the Hornets.

Over on the boys, Williamston proved to be a dominant team, working great offensively to steal the ball and take shots. Whereas, the Bulldogs passed too much and struggled to get towards the net.