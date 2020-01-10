Williamston Girls, Boys Sweep Lansing Eastern

The Williamston Hornets swept the Lansing Eastern Quakers in both boy's and girl's basketball. The girls started quickly and were out to a big halftime lead which grew to 57-11 by the game's conclusion. The Hornets improve to 7-2 and play Haslett next Friday. The Quakers fall to 1-5.

The boys affair was very tight for much of the first half. Both teams traded blows and settled for a halftime score of 28-22 in favor of the Hornets. Williamston was able to pull away in the second half and come out victorious with a score of 58-41. The Hornets continue their undefeated season at 8-0; they play Haslett next Friday. The Quakers fall to 3-2.