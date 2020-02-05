Will Mickelson Make U. S. Open?

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Phil Mickelson says he won't accept a special exemption to the U.S. Open if he needs one. Mickelson says if he's not exempt, he will go through qualifying. The USGA often awards special exemptions to the game's best players. Mickelson is No. 72 in the world and can still get in if he's in the top 60 on either May 18 or June 15. The U.S. Open is at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, this year. That's where Mickelson had one of his record six runner-up finishes. He had a one-shot lead until a double bogey on the last hole.