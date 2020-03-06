White Sox Finalize Deal With Moncada

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - The Chicago White Sox announced their $70 million, five-year contract with Yoán Moncada, Chicago acquired the 24-year-old in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, the third baseman broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs. Moncada would have been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2023 season. The White Sox have handed out several big deals to the prospects they accumulated during seven straight losing seasons.