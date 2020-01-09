White Sox Sign Encarnacion



CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with slugger Edwin Encarnación. He gets $12 million this season, and the White Sox hold a $12 million option for 2021. Encarnación hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season. The three-time All-Star led the American League with 21 homers when the Mariners dealt him to New York in June. But the Yankees declined an option for next season after he was limited by oblique problems down the stretch.