Where will Coach Tucker be this weekend?

The Michigan State hockey game on Friday night against University of Michigan is sold out.

MSU has confirmed that their new football coach, Mel Tucker, will be the special guest for the ceremonial puck drop.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at Munn Arena.

There are also ramblings that Coach Tucker may be at the MSU basketball game on Saturday.

The Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins at 6 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State, coming off a 70-69 win at No. 22 Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 11 that snapped a three-game losing skid, enters the game with a 17-8 overall record, including a 9-5 mark in Big Ten action. Maryland enters Saturday's game 20-4 overall and leads the Big Ten with a 10-3 record.

