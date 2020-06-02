Wes Unseld Dies

FILE - In this May 14, 1998, file photo, Washington Wizards general manager Wes Unseld announces the trade of Chris Webber to the Sacramento Kings for Mitch Richmond and Otis Thorpe at the MCI Center in Washington. Unseld, the workmanlike Hall of Fame center who led Washington to its only NBA championship and was chosen one of the 50 greatest players in league history, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a series of health issues, most recently pneumonia. He was 74. (Source: AP Photo/Brian K. Diggs, FIle)
WASHINGTON (AP) WASHINGTON (AP) - Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who led Washington to its only NBA championship, has died at age 74. He died Tuesday after a series of health issues, most recently pneumonia, according to his family. Unseld was a 6-foot-7, 245-pound center who dominated as a rebounder and led Washington’s team - then known as the Bullets - to the 1978 NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors. He played all 13 of his seasons with the franchise, then became its coach and general manager. Unseld and Wilt Chamberlain are the only two players to win NBA Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in the same season. Unseld did it in 1969.

 
