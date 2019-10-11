Mid-Michigan High School Football Scores - Week 7

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:48 PM, Oct 12, 2019

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Game of the Week:
Lansing Catholic 25, Sexton 0

Mason 20, Williamston 9

Fowlerville 21, St. Johns 20

East Lansing 33, Everett 0

Holt 12, Waverly 0

Charlotte 16, Eaton Rapids 13

North Farmington 48, Okemos 0

Laingsburg 34, Fulton 6

Bath 42, Potterville 0

Fowler 50, Saranac 13

GR Northpointe Christian 14, Leslie 10

Haslett 8, Eastern 6

Olivet 42, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0

Stockbridge 24, Perry 19

Chelsea 55, Adrian 0

Jackson 51, Tecumseh 6

Dexter 49, Pinckney 25

Addison 20, Grass Lake 16

Portland 35, Ionia 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 27, BC Harper Creek 0

Marshall 49, Jackson Northwest 0

Coldwater 14, Parma Western 13

Morrice 52, International Academy of Flint 0

Webberville 1, Academy of the Americas 0

Dewitt 35, Grand Ledge 15

Manchester 42, Hanover-Horton 17

Michigan Center 42, Napoleon 3

East Jackson 18, Vandercook Lake 0

Reading 50, Jonesville 0

Byron 30, Ovid-Elsie 14

Corunna 42, Owosso 21

Saturday 10/12/19

Portland St Patrick 42, Onekama 24

 