Mid-Michigan High School Football Scores - Week 7

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Game of the Week:
Lansing Catholic 25, Sexton 0
Mason 20, Williamston 9
Fowlerville 21, St. Johns 20
East Lansing 33, Everett 0
Holt 12, Waverly 0
Charlotte 16, Eaton Rapids 13
North Farmington 48, Okemos 0
Laingsburg 34, Fulton 6
Bath 42, Potterville 0
Fowler 50, Saranac 13
GR Northpointe Christian 14, Leslie 10
Haslett 8, Eastern 6
Olivet 42, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0
Stockbridge 24, Perry 19
Chelsea 55, Adrian 0
Jackson 51, Tecumseh 6
Dexter 49, Pinckney 25
Addison 20, Grass Lake 16
Portland 35, Ionia 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 27, BC Harper Creek 0
Marshall 49, Jackson Northwest 0
Coldwater 14, Parma Western 13
Morrice 52, International Academy of Flint 0
Webberville 1, Academy of the Americas 0
Dewitt 35, Grand Ledge 15
Manchester 42, Hanover-Horton 17
Michigan Center 42, Napoleon 3
East Jackson 18, Vandercook Lake 0
Reading 50, Jonesville 0
Byron 30, Ovid-Elsie 14
Corunna 42, Owosso 21
Saturday 10/12/19
Portland St Patrick 42, Onekama 24