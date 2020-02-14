Waverly girls, Okemos boys win on Autism Awareness Night

On a night where few outside of their lockerroom would have expected them to win, the Waverly girls basketball team pulled off a huge upset against Okemos, winning 50-46. The boys team from Okemos started slow, but roared away to a comfortable win 60-41.

But this night was about something bigger than just basketball. It was Autism Awareness night at Okemos. Anthony Ianni, largely know for being the first division 1 college basketball player at Michigan State and autism awareness activist, made a trip back to his alma mater to see his vision come to life. Both the boys and girls game featured silent crowds for the first four minutes, bringing to light the sensory issues those with autism can face at sporting events.

"Everybody who's been a part of Okemos in my life has been a big reason why I am where I am today," said Ianni. "So for it to happen here at Okemos ... not gonna lie it brings a tear to my eye. I'm proud to be a Chieftan, I'm proud to be from Okemos."

The Okemos squads travel to East Lansing on Tuesday. The Waverly squads host DeWitt on Tuesday.