Waverly and Everett split basketball doubleheader

In CAAC Blue basketball Friday night as the Waverly Warriors took on the Everett Vikings at Everett. On the girls side, the Warriors stole the win 41-33 notching their first conference win. They are now (1-4) in CAAC Blue action, and (4-6) overall.

Waverly/Everett

On the men's side, Shamar Howard got the momentum going early for Everett, leading the Vikings to a 72-52 victory against Waverly. The win kept them in a tie for second place in the CAAC Blue standings. Waverly meanwhile is still searching for its first conference win.