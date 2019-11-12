Wainwright Agrees to Deal With Cardinals



ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for next season, raising the likelihood that the veteran pitcher finishes his career with his lone big league club. Terms were not disclosed. Wainwright made his major league debut with St. Louis in 2005 and has been a stalwart for the Cardinals over the past 14 seasons, going 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA and three All-Star game appearances. He is 38.

